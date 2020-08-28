X

Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech

President Donald Trump speaks with Alice Marie Johnson as he issues a full pardon for Johnson in Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks with Alice Marie Johnson as he issues a full pardon for Johnson in Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

News Elections | 46 minutes ago
By KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
President Donald Trump has pardoned a woman who had praised him the night before in a speech at the Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned a woman on Friday who had praised him the night before at the Republican National Convention.

Trump pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. She had been convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation. Trump had commuted her life sentence in federal prison in 2018, which allowed her early release.

Unlike a pardon, the commutation did not erase Johnson’s conviction — it only ended her sentence.

Trump said Johnson had done an “incredible job” since her release, identifying additional prisoners who could be eligible for early release.

“We’re giving Alice a full pardon," Trump said.

Johnson had spoken at the convention about the power of redemption and praised Trump. Trump has sought to highlight criminal justice reform leading up to November's election as he reaches out to African American voters.

She said Thursday that she was free “by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump.”

President Donald Trump holds up a full pardon for Alice Marie Johnson as she looks on in Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump holds up a full pardon for Alice Marie Johnson as she looks on in Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

In this image from video, Alice Johnson speaks from Washington, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)
In this image from video, Alice Johnson speaks from Washington, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Alice Johnson, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, tapes her speech for the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Alice Johnson, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, tapes her speech for the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

In this image from video, Alice Johnson speaks from Washington, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)
In this image from video, Alice Johnson speaks from Washington, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

President Donald Trump hands a pen to Alice Johnson after signing a full pardon in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump hands a pen to Alice Johnson after signing a full pardon in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump signs a full pardon for Alice Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump signs a full pardon for Alice Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.