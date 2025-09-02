Trump says he will order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore despite local opposition

Trump has already sent National Guard troops into Washington and federalized the nation's capital's police force. More recently, he's said he's planning similar moves in other cities, particularly those run by Democratic officials.

Trump said he’d like Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to call him and say “send in the troops.” Pritzker has opposed the move.

“If the governor of Illinois would call up, call me up, I would love to do it." Trump said. “Now, we’re going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it.”

He added that he has an “obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore."