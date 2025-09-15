Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

President Donald Trump says the U.S. military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel
President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Air Force One, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Air Force One, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.

Trump announced the strike in a posting on social media.

The strike that Trump said was carried out Monday comes after another military strike two weeks on what the Trump administration says was a drug-carrying speedboat from Venezuela that killed 11.

