Trump says the US military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. military again targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.
Trump announced the strike in a posting on social media.
The strike that Trump said was carried out Monday comes after another military strike two weeks on what the Trump administration says was a drug-carrying speedboat from Venezuela that killed 11.
In Other News
1
UAW, GE Aerospace reach tentative agreement, union spokesperson says
2
Area priest gone from his parish with no explanation from Archdiocese...
3
Hamilton set to create sponsorship policy to support special events...
4
Lakota East runner Molly Deardorff has recorded fastest time in GMC
5
Dayton Children’s, police, fire participate in mock mass casualty...