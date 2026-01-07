Trump seeks $6.2 million in legal fees from Fani Willis' office over election interference case

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs from the Fulton County District Attorney's office stemming from the election interference case brought against him and others that was recently dismissed.

Georgia state legislators last year passed a law that says that if a prosecutor is disqualified from a case because of their own improper conduct and the case is then dismissed, anyone charged in that case is entitled to recoup “all reasonable attorney's fees and costs incurred” in their defense.