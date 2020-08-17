Trump signs Iowa wind storm disaster declaration, may visit

More than a half million people were without electricity in the immediate aftermath of the storm. As of Monday morning, utility companies reported about 64,000 people remained without power.

The storm left at least three people dead in the state.

The money Iowa is seeking from the federal government includes $3.78 billion in agriculture losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for homes and $45 million for public assistance.

Reynolds and the federal government are taking criticism they didn't act fast enough.

Former Democratic Lt. Governor Patty Judge, who was Iowa’s homeland security adviser during the massive floods in 2008 that upended many of the same communities hit by the derecho, criticized Vice President Mike Pence for visiting Iowa on Thursday for a campaign stop but not visiting damaged farms or cities.

“Today, President Trump is still deciding whether or not he’ll fly-over the derecho damage on his way to campaign stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” she said. “Iowans in trouble should be a top priority, not a veiled PR stunt."

Sgt. Chris Peterson, left, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Staff Sgt. Steven Russell of Ankeny, Iowa, with the Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard use chainsaws to cut limbs off a downed tree damaged from a derecho earlier this week, as cleanup continues along 30th St. SE in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. About 100 engineers from the Fairfield, Iowa, -based unit are assisting utility companies with debris removal so line work can progress. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jim Slosiarek Credit: Jim Slosiarek

Sgt. Chris Peterson of Dyersville, Iowa, with the Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard uses a chainsaw to cut limbs off a downed tree from a derecho earlier this week, as cleanup continues along 30th St. SE in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. About 100 engineers from the Fairfield, Iowa, -based unit are assisting utility companies with debris removal so line work can progress. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jim Slosiarek Credit: Jim Slosiarek

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst carries a package of food to a Cedar Rapids resident's car while volunteering some of her time at the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program Mobile Food Pantry at Veteran's Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm known as a derecho swept through Iowa on Monday with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), downing trees and power lines, destroying a third or more of the state's corn fields, and damaging homes and businesses. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Andy Abeyta Credit: Andy Abeyta