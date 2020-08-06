Trump targets Canada, re-imposing tariffs on aluminum

“Voters here in Ohio were willing to give the president a long leash on tariffs when the economy was strong’’ and Trump was using the sanctions as leverage to get a North American trade deal, Ujczo said. But “the dealmaker in chief already got his win with Canada and Mexico. These folks will see it as nothing more than a political tool in a time of economic hardship.’’

Aluminum imports from Canada rose sharply from February to March but have since leveled off and actually dropped 2.6% from May to June, according to the Aluminum Association trade group.

“Claims of a ‘surge’ of primary aluminum imports from Canada are simply not accurate,’’ said Tom Dobbins, the association’s president. He added: “Especially now, the U.S. should be focused on getting the manufacturing economy going again in the region – not picking battles with USMCA trading partners.’’