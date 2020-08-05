Trump to laud Arizona as success of virus 'embers' strategy

The state, like much of the Sun Belt region, began experiencing a severe spike in COVID-19 cases after the Memorial Day holiday, as states' aggressive reopening plans coincided with an increase in travel. A senior White House official said Trump planned to highlight the surge in government resources and personnel to the state once federal officials observed an uptick in Arizona's test positivity rate — a critical early warning sign of spreading infection.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president's remarks, said Trump was to highlight the state's efforts to encourage face covering and discourage indoor dining and gathering at bars as examples for other states to follow when they experience what Trump has called “embers" of the outbreak. The nation set daily records for new cases as the Sun Belt spread intensified.