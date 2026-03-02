Trump will award the Medal of Honor to three US Army service members in a White House ceremony

Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013, is being recognized for valor during the combat that resulted in his death.

Master Sgt. Roderick W. Edmonds, who died in 1985, is being recognized for his leadership and resistance as a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.

The Medal of Honor is given by U.S. presidents, in the name of Congress, to recognize combat service that goes beyond the call of duty and risks one's own life.

Richardson risked his life on a Vietnam reconnaissance mission

On Sept. 14, 1968, Richardson was a staff sergeant on a reconnaissance mission as a platoon leader in the vicinity of Loc Ninh, part of the Republic of Vietnam. According to his citation, Richardson came under fire from the North Vietnamese Army, including heavy machine gun fire as he rescued three wounded soldiers. After the rescues, he led his unit to its intended destination, a hilltop identified as a place to direct air strikes. He found the location to be part of an enemy camp but remained for at least seven hours, directing strikes even after being wounded by a sniper. Enemy forces eventually fled. Richardson, when found by other U.S. forces, declined medical evaluation so he could remain with his troops.

“His gallant and selfless actions on September 14, 1968, spared the lives of 85 fellow soldiers,” the White House said.

Ollis was killed shielding someone else in Afghanistan attack

As a staff sergeant at Forward Operating Base Ghazni, Ollis was a skilled infantryman who led soldiers during an attack on the base by enemy combatants on Aug. 28, 2013.

Ollis, 24 at the time, first directed soldiers to a bunker before returning to the building where they had been to check for any more endangered people, according to his citation. He came upon a Coalition Forces officer from Poland. They moved toward combatants who breached the base perimeter and joined other coalition forces.

During fighting, one enemy combatant came upon Ollis and the Polish officer.

“With complete disregard for his own safety, he positioned himself between the insurgent and the Coalition Forces Officer, who had been wounded and unable to walk,” his commendation reads. “Staff Sergeant Ollis fired on the insurgent and incapacitated him, but as he approached the insurgent, the latter’s suicide vest was denotated, mortally wounding him.”

Edmonds led resistance in POW camp during World War II

A master sergeant, Edmonds was the ranking officer among American prisoners of war at a German camp in early 1945.

According to the White House commendation, the Germans announced on Jan. 26, 1945, that “only Jewish-American prisoners would fall out for roll call the following morning, at the threat of execution.”

Edmonds determined on the following day that allowing that segregation would result in the torture or death of 200 Jewish-American POWs. He directed officers to have all 1,200 American troops present themselves for roll call.

With a German commandant enraged, Edmonds stood his ground and invoked prisoners' rights under international law. The German officer relented and made no further efforts to identify the Jewish-American soldiers.

Weeks later, as Allied forces advanced toward the camp, the Germans ordered POWs to prepare for evacuation. Edmonds prepared the POWs to assemble in formation and resist. German forces eventually retreated from the camp.

“Without regard for his own life Master Sergeant Edmonds gallantly led these prisoners in a relentless pursuit of opposition and resistance, forcing the Germans to abandon the camp leaving the 1,200 American prisoners behind,” the White House said.

___ Barrow reported from Atlanta.