Trump's promised immigration crackdown in Chicago could last about six weeks, suburban official says

She said local leaders were told the operation will last approximately 45 days, but she didn't say when it might start.

Officials in the village just west of Chicago declined to elaborate Thursday, saying they were focused on the safety of residents, police and businesses.

“We will defend the constitutionally protected right to peaceful protest and will accept no interference with that right,” said LeTisa Jones, the village administrator. “Simultaneously, we will reject any illegal behavior that puts Broadview police officers’ safety or the safety of local businesses and residents at risk.”

President Donald Trump has targeted Chicago and other Democrat-led cities for expanded federal intervention. His administration has said it will step up immigration enforcement in the Windy City, as he did in Los Angeles, and would deploy National Guard troops to help fight crime. In addition to sending troops to Los Angeles in June, Trump deployed them last month in Washington, D.C., as part of his unprecedented law enforcement takeover of the nation's capital.

Although details about the promised Chicago operation have been sparse, local opposition is already widespread and is building in the suburbs. State and city leaders have said they plan to sue the Trump administration.

Activists, church groups and schools in the nation’s third-largest city have been preparing for the operation, during which the Department of Homeland Security intends to use a naval station north of Chicago for logistical support.

In Chicago, organizers postponed a downtown Mexican Independence Day festival scheduled for later this month because of fears in the community about the planned immigration crackdown. They did not set a new date.

In suburban communities, officials also tried to quell concerns.

“We understand that these developments have created anxiety and uncertainty for many in our community,” read a statement from the city of North Chicago and Lake County. “While these developments may feel unsettling, please know this: you are not alone.”

Others issued reminders of Illinois' sanctuary laws, which are among the strongest in the country and generally bar local police from cooperating with federal immigration agents.

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, a frequent critic and target of Trump, visited a school Thursday in Berwyn, a largely Latino suburb of roughly 55,000 people, to assess the impact of the expected operation.

The Broadview processing center, which draws frequent protests, has been under fire recently for allegations that immigrants have been held for days instead of hours and forced to sleep on floors. The complaints led four Democratic members of Illinois' congressional delegation to attempt an unscheduled visit to the site in June.

DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn't immediately respond to Thursday requests for comment.