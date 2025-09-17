Trump's second state visit to the UK meets with protests and arrests

Carrying banners reading “No to the racism, no to Trump," the crowd, organized by the Stop Trump U.K. coalition, headed down Regent Street on their way to Parliament.

Some carried small versions of the giant Trump baby blimp, an orange-tinted caricature of the blond-coiffed leader in a diaper, that made a big impression during his first visit in June 2019.

Others carried signs reading “No to Trump, no to fascism” and “Dump Trump.”

The crowd booed a counter protester who held a sign that read “We Love Trump.”

London’s police force deployed 1,600 officers as they expected members of about 50 different groups that included climate, anti-racism and pro-Palestinian activists.

The number of people participating in the march was much smaller than six years ago, when Trump visited London during his first term. This visit almost entirely avoids the capital by holding royal ceremonies at Windsor, a historic town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the west, and at Chequers, the prime minister's country estate where Trump will meet with Starmer on Thursday.

Trump and first lady Melania took a helicopter to Windsor Castle, where they were greeted warmly by the king and enjoyed a horse-drawn carriage ride through the royal estate's massive grounds as military bands played the national anthems of the U.S. and U.K.

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of Windsor chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “Donald Trump’s not welcome here.”

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies and actions toward women and people of color,” Grace Nathew said.

On a street lined with British and American flags, the group held signs that said, “Trump your politics stink” and “Go away. You are polluting Windsor.”

Police said they arrested four people Tuesday over a stunt that saw an image of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein projected on a tower at Windsor Castle, a reminder of the president’s relationship with the disgraced financier.