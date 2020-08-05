Trump's Ukraine envoy pick says he'll flag election meddling

Dayton said he would take seriously any allegations of attempted election interference. “If I have any indication that there is any kind of election interference going on using Ukraine as a lever to do that, I would of course report that,” he said.

Dayton currently heads the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Germany. He would be the first Senate approved ambassador to Ukraine since Yovanovitch’s ouster in February 2019. Both she and her temporary successor, retired Ambassador William Taylor, who left the job in late December, testified before the impeachment inquiry about what they said was a troubling alternate policy track with Ukraine.

Dayton said he supported congressional efforts to increase U.S. assistance to Ukraine as it battles a Russia-backed insurgency in its east with additional military assistance.

He also said he agreed with assessments that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to destabilize Ukraine by supporting separatists in the region.