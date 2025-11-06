Tucker, Bichette, Schwarber among 13 to get $22 million qualifying offers from former teams

Players have until Nov. 18 to accept.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before next July's amateur draft, his former club would receive draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 14 of 144 offers have been accepted.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

Free agents ineligible for qualifying offers included New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, Boston third baseman Alex Bregman, Cincinnati pitcher Nick Martinez and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb