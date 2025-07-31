Turbulence forces Delta flight to land and sends 25 passengers to hospitals, airline says

Delta Air Lines says a flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was hit by serious turbulence, injuring passengers and forcing the flight to divert to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FILE - A Delta Airlines plane lands at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Delta Airlines plane lands at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was hit by serious turbulence, sending 25 passengers to hospitals and forcing the flight to divert to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the airline said.

The Airbus A330-900, which can seat over 250 people, landed around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The airport fire department and paramedics met the flight. The 25 passengers were taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment, the airline said.

One passenger said people who weren't wearing seat belts were thrown about the cabin.

“They hit the ceiling, and then they fell to the ground,” Leann Clement-Nash told ABC News. “And the carts also hit the ceiling and fell to the ground and people were injured. It happened several times, so it was really scary.”

Delta said in a statement: “We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.”

Serious injuries from in-flight turbulence are rare, but scientists say they may be becoming more common as climate change alters the jet stream.

A man was killed when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence in May 2024, the first person to die from turbulence on a major airline in several decades.

In Other News
1
Springfield, Clark County Hazmat respond to chemical spill
2
Fenwick and Lakota East volleyball teams to play first outdoor match
3
Rose City Black Business Month events start this weekend
4
1 killed in boat accident at Champions Park Lake race
5
‘We cannot carry this alone’ | Cincinnati restaurants call for...