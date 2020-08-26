Turkey, Greece stick to their guns in escalating Med dispute

"We invite our interlocutors to get their act together and to avoid mistakes that will lead to their ruin,” he said.

In Athens, meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece is planning to exercise its legal right to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline, which faces Italy, from six to 12 nautical miles.

The planned extension would not affect the territory at the center of the Greek-Turkish dispute. But the prime minister told parliament that Greece was abandoning decades of “passive” foreign policy. Turkey has warned in the past that an extension of Greek waters to 12 nautical miles in the Aegean Sea, facing the Turkish littoral, would be seen as a reason to declare war on Greece.

Mitsotakis, speaking in parliament, described Turkey's actions as “illegal and provocative” but added that Athens was willing to start talks with Ankara as part of a German-brokered initiative — only if the Turkish seismic surveying work were halted. “Our position is crystal clear and can be summarized in six words: When provocations stop, talks can start,” he said during a debate on the ratification of deals Greece recently made with Italy and Egypt setting out maritime boundaries and Exclusive Economic Zones. Greece’s deal with Egypt in particular has drawn the ire of Turkey.

Lawmakers ratified the Italy deal by majority vote late Wednesday. They also ratified most of the Egypt deal, with a vote on one article remaining on Thursday. The government holds a comfortable majority in parliament, and the article is expected to pass.

Mitsotakis' office said U.S. President Donald Trump phoned the Greek prime minister Wednesday night “to discuss the recent developments in the southeastern Mediterranean.”

During the call, Mitsotakis “raised the issue of the destabilizing actions of Turkey that endanger peace and stability in the broader region and test the cohesion of NATO,” his office said.

Greece, he said, was prepared to contribute to de-escalating the situation “on condition Turkey immediately stops its provocative acts.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday warned that “any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster.” His visits to Athens and Ankara came ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin Thursday at which Turkey will be discussed.

After talks with Maas, the foreign ministers of both Greece and Turkey signaled readiness for dialogue but blamed each other for the standoff.

The Turkish vessel Oruc Reis has for weeks been carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships. Athens, which says the ship is operating over Greece's continental shelf in an area where it has exclusive rights on potential undersea gas and oil deposits, sent warships to observe and track the Turkish flotilla.

Turkey disputes Greece’s claims, insisting that small Greek islands near the Turkish coast should not be taken into account when delineating maritime boundaries. Ankara accuses Athens of trying to grab an unfair share of the eastern Mediterranean’s resources.

Turkey is also prospecting for hydrocarbons in waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights.

“Everyone must see that Turkey is not a country whose patience can be tried, whose determination, capabilities and courage can be tested. If we say we’ll do something we’ll do it and pay the price.,” Erdogan said Wednesday. "If anyone wants to stand before us and face the consequences, they are welcome to. If not, stay out of our way and we will continue with our work.”

The Turkish leader spoke during an anniversary celebration marking the 1071 battle of Manzikert, during which Seljuk Turks — who preceded the Ottoman Turks that later ruled the area — beat Byzantine forces, gaining entry into Anatolia. Greeks see themselves as the cultural heirs of the Byzantine Empire. ___ Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed.

Italian destroyer ITS Durand De La Penne, left, along with Turkish frigates TCG Goksu and TCG Fatih conduct maritime trainings in the Eastern Mediterranean Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, to improve coordination and interoperability.(Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Greek Defense Ministry, an helicopter and a warship take part in a military exercise in Eastern Mediterranean sea, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Germany's foreign minister appealed to NATO allies Greece and Turkey to deescalate military tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, warning Tuesday that "any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster." (Greek Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan waves as he attends celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1071 battle of Manzikert, during which Turkish Seljuks beat Byzantine forces, gaining entry into Anatolia, in Malazgirt, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Erdogan warned Greece on Wednesday not to test his country's patience or courage, further stoking tensions between the NATO allies over offshore energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan waves as he attends celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1071 battle of Manzikert, during which Turkish Seljuks beat Byzantine forces, gaining entry into Anatolia, in Malazgirt, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Erdogan warned Greece on Wednesday not to test his country's patience or courage, further stoking tensions between the NATO allies over offshore energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament debate in Athens, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Mitsotakis says his country is planning to exercise its legal right to extend territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles. The plan was announced Wednesday as Greece remains locked in an escalating dispute over maritime boundaries with neighbor Turkey, with a survey mission and military exercises currently being held in east Mediterranean waters claimed by both countries. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament debate in Athens, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Mitsotakis says his country is planning to exercise its legal right to extend territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles. The plan was announced Wednesday as Greece remains locked in an escalating dispute over maritime boundaries with neighbor Turkey, with a survey mission and military exercises currently being held in east Mediterranean waters claimed by both countries. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, thanks his party's lawmakers after his speech during a parliament debate in Athens, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Mitsotakis says his country is planning to exercise its legal right to extend territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles. The plan was announced Wednesday as Greece remains locked in an escalating dispute over maritime boundaries with neighbor Turkey, with a survey mission and military exercises currently being held in east Mediterranean waters claimed by both countries. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Lawmakers wearing face masks and social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, attend a parliament debate in Athens, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says his country is planning to exercise its legal right to extend territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles. The plan was announced Wednesday as Greece remains locked in an escalating dispute over maritime boundaries with neighbor Turkey, with a survey mission and military exercises currently being held in east Mediterranean waters claimed by both countries. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and German counterpart Heiko Maas speak to the media after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Germany’s foreign minister appealed to NATO allies Greece and Turkey to deescalate military tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, warning Tuesday that “any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster.” (Fatih Aktas/Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool) Credit: Fatih Aktas Credit: Fatih Aktas