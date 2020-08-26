Turkey, Greece vow to defend positions in escalating dispute

"We invite our interlocutors to get their act together and to avoid mistakes that will lead to their ruin,” he said.

In Athens, meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece is planning to exercise it’s legal right to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles.

The planned extension along Greece’s Italy-facing coastline would not directly affect the territory at the center of the Greek-Turkish dispute. But the prime minister told parliament that Greece was abandoning decades of “passive” foreign policy.

Mitsotakis, speaking in parliament, described Turkey's actions as “illegal and provocative” but added that Athens was willing to start talks with Turkey as part of a German-brokered initiative if the Turkish seismic surveying work were halted. “Our position is crystal clear and can be summarized in six words: When provocations stop, talks can start,” he told lawmakers.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday flew to Greece and Turkey to appeal for a dialogue and defuse the tensions, warning that “any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster.” His visits came ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin later this week, at which Turkey will be discussed.

After talks with Maas, the foreign ministers of both Greece and Turkey signaled readiness for dialogue but blamed each other for the standoff.

The Turkish vessel Oruc Reis has for weeks been carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships. Greece, which says the ship is operating over the country’s own continental shelf in an area where it has exclusive rights on potential undersea gas and oil deposits, sent warships to shadow the Turkish flotilla.

Turkey disputes Greece’s claims, insisting that small Greek islands near the Turkish coast should not be taken into account when delineating maritime boundaries. Ankara accuses Athens of trying to grab an unfair share of the eastern Mediterranean’s resources.

Turkey is also prospecting for hydrocarbons in waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights. Ankara says it is protecting its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots on the ethnically-divided island.

“Everyone must see that Turkey is not a country whose patience can be tried, whose determination, capabilities and courage can be tested. If we say we’ll do something we’ll do it and pay the price.,” Erdogan said Wednesday. "If anyone wants to stand before us and face the consequences, they are welcome to. If, not stay out of our way and we will continue with our work.”

The Turkish leader spoke during an anniversary celebration marking the 1071 battle of Manzikert, during which Turkish Seljuks beat Byzantine forces, gaining entry into Anatolia. ___ Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed.

Italian destroyer ITS Durand De La Penne, left, along with Turkish frigates TCG Goksu and TCG Fatih conduct maritime trainings in the Eastern Mediterranean Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, to improve coordination and interoperability.(Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Greek Defense Ministry, an helicopter and a warship take part in a military exercise in Eastern Mediterranean sea, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Germany's foreign minister appealed to NATO allies Greece and Turkey to deescalate military tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, warning Tuesday that "any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster." (Greek Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan waves as he attends celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1071 battle of Manzikert, during which Turkish Seljuks beat Byzantine forces, gaining entry into Anatolia, in Malazgirt, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Erdogan warned Greece on Wednesday not to test his country's patience or courage, further stoking tensions between the NATO allies over offshore energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and German counterpart Heiko Maas speak to the media after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Germany’s foreign minister appealed to NATO allies Greece and Turkey to deescalate military tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, warning Tuesday that “any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster.” (Fatih Aktas/Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool) Credit: Fatih Aktas Credit: Fatih Aktas