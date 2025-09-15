Turkish court delays verdict in case that could oust opposition party's leader

The case alleges electoral fraud including buying votes and procedural violations. The CHP has denied the accusations, describing the legal action as a politically motivated attempt by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government to undermine the opposition through judicial pressure rather than democratic means.

Erdogan’s government maintains Turkey’s courts are impartial and free from political interference, insisting investigations into the party are solely focused on corruption.

Critics view the case as part of a broader crackdown on the CHP, which made significant gains in last year’s local elections. They argue the move is designed to weaken the opposition ahead of national elections scheduled for 2028, which could be held earlier.

Municipalities controlled by the CHP have faced waves of arrests this year. Among those targeted is Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who remains in pre-trial custody on corruption charges he denies. Imamoglu is widely seen as a potential challenger to Erdogan and his March arrest triggered widespread protests.

Earlier this month, a court removed the CHP’s elected provincial leadership in Istanbul and appointed an interim chairman to oversee the local branch. Police escorted the court-appointed official to the party’s Istanbul headquarters, using pepper spray to disperse party members and supporters who resisted his arrival.

During a rally in Ankara on Sunday, Ozel called the crackdown on the CHP a “judicial coup” and vowed to resist moves to undermine Turkey’s oldest political party.

If the congress is annulled, the court could appoint trustees to oversee the party or reinstate Kilicdaroglu as chairman, a move likely to deepen internal divisions.

Kilicdaroglu has signaled his willingness to return to leadership but observers note he remains deeply unpopular among CHP supporters after a string of electoral defeats against Erdogan.