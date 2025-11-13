Turkish soccer imposes temporary bans on 102 players over betting scandal

Galatasaray and Turkey defender Eren Elmali was suspended for 45 days. Club teammate and Turkey Under-21 center back Metehan Baltaci was suspended for nine months. Konyaspor and Senegal winger Alassane Ndao received a 12-month suspension.

Elmali posted on Instagram this week that he bet on a game about five years ago that did not involve his own team. He joined Galatasaray this year.

Baltacı also admitted past bets but insisted they were not games he played in.

“Years ago I placed a bet at a time when I couldn’t fully grasp the seriousness of the matter," he said. “I want to make it clear that this action had nothing to do with matches played by the teams I represented.”

The bans apply to matches but the players can continue training, Haberturk television reported.

More than 1,000 players have been referred to the federation’s Professional Football Disciplinary Board in the ongoing investigation.

The federation has shut down the third- and fourth-tier divisions for two weeks but allowed the Super Lig — led by defending champion Galatasaray — and second tier to continue.

Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu vowed this week to cleanse Turkish soccer from corruption, scandal and unethical practices.

“We took office 16 months ago with a promise to elevate Turkish football to the level it deserves," he said. “We will not compromise in our fight to protect Turkish football from scandal, decay, and corrupt relationships.”

Turkish soccer has been rocked by investigations into alleged widespread betting by referees, and now players, on games which is prohibited by FIFA.

More than 150 referees are alleged to have bet on games, including seven who are approved to handle top-level games and 15 top-level assistants.

The scandal is a setback to Turkish soccer's revival in recent years.

The country will co-host the men’s 2032 European Championship with Italy, the national team reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, and Istanbul has been picked by UEFA to stage several finals in European club competitions.

