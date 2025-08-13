Twins owners opt to halt the sale and keep the club in the family, adding new investors instead

“For more than four decades, our family has had the privilege of owning the Minnesota Twins. This franchise has become part of our family story, as it has for our employees, our players, this community, and Twins fans everywhere," Joe Pohlad said in his announcement. “Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what’s best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been fully open to all possibilities.”

Pohlad said the family was in the process of adding two “significant” limited partnership groups to bring in fresh ideas, bolster critical partnerships and shape the long-term vision of the franchise that relocated to Minnesota in 1961 after originating as the Washington Senators. Details about the new investors were being kept private until Major League Baseball approves the transactions, Pohlad said.

Financial analysis earlier this year by Forbes valued the franchise at $1.5 billion, ranked 23rd in MLB. Sportico ($1.7 billion) and CNBC ($1.65 billion) pegged the Twins higher.

The Pohlads hired Allen & Company, a New York-based investment bank, to direct the sale and keep inquiries confidential. Multiple published reports identified Justin Ishbia, a part owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns, as the front-runner. But the Chicago White Sox announced last month that Ishbia was becoming a limited partner in a deal that provides a runway for him to become controlling owner.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged during the All-Star break, without naming him directly, that Ishbia's decision sidetracked the process.

“There will be a transaction," Manfred said. "You just need to be patient while they rework.”

The Twins are on track for their lowest attendance total in 16 seasons at Target Field, and an ownership-mandated payroll reduction last year in light of decreased regional television revenue, among other factors, has contributed to a dissatisfied customer base. The Twins traded 10 players off their roster leading up to the July 31 deadline, furthering the frustration.

Word that the Pohlads are staying put certainly won't help the morale of Minnesota baseball fans, who've been waiting for another World Series title since 1991 and saw the investment in the roster plunge right after an American League Central title in 2023. The Twins won a playoff series then, too, their first in 21 years.

“We see and hear the passion from our partners, the community, and Twins fans. That passion inspires us," Pohlad said. "This ownership group is committed to building a winning team and culture for this region, one that Twins fans are proud to cheer for.”

Speaking before Minnesota's game at the New York Yankees, manager Rocco Baldelli said he was happy to hear the Pohlad family would be staying involved.

“One of the main reasons why I came to this organization in the first place was because of the Pohlads and the types of owners they are and how they treat people, so just start there,” Baldelli said. “They’ve been a big part of my stay here and lot of the successes that we’ve had here as well.”

The Twins began the season ranked 17th in player payroll at a little more than $142.8 million, but their trading spree last month lopped about $26 million from that figure. Shortstop Carlos Correa was sent to the Houston Astros in a pure salary dump that reunited the three-time All-Star with his original team, which inherited $70 million of the more than $103 million that remained on his contract.

Pohlad, in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune published immediately after the announcement, said he understands the bad feelings from the fans and looks forward to helping rebuild the brand and the roster. He said one of the investment groups is made up of Minnesotans and the other is a family based on the East Coast.

Pohlad also said the teardown of the roster was not driven by a request from ownership to further cut costs.

“It certainly set us up for more flexibility, but they were primarily baseball decisions," Pohlad told the Star Tribune.

___

AP freelance writer Larry Fleisher in New York contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB