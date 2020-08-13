Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

Jake Cave drove in the first run with a line-drive double that froze left fielder Christian Yelich for several seconds as he used his glove to shield his eyes from the sun. Mitch Garver scored on Nelson Cruz's broken-bat single into center field.

The Twins led 12-0 before Milwaukee pushed across its two runs in the sixth inning on a single by Luis Urías.

The 12 runs is the most given up by Brewers pitchers this season. Of the Twins’ nine starting batters, only Garver did not have an RBI.

Milwaukee third baseman Jedd Gyorko made his third career appearance on the mound, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli expects right-hander Zack Littell (left hamstring strain) to be activated by the time the team returns home Friday.

Brewers: With one out in the fifth inning and a 2-1 count on Marwin Gonzalez, right-hander Justin Grimm was removed after the trainer visited the mound. Grimm was flexing his pitching hand.

UP NEXT

Twins: Thursday is their second off-day this season. On Friday, they host the Royals in the first of 20 straight games.

Brewers: In Chicago facing Cubs RHP Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.12 ERA), who has thrown 16 strikeouts in 17 innings. LHP Brett Anderson (0-1. 5.40 ERA) goes for Milwaukee.

___

Milwaukee Brewers' Jedd Gyorko pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

