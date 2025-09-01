Two small planes collide midair at an airport in Colorado, killing 1 person and injuring 3

Both planes — each with two people aboard — crashed and caught fire, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

The two on the Cessna suffered minor injuries, one of the occupants of the other plane was taken to a hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Fort Morgan is a city of about 12,000 people about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Denver.