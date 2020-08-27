Typhoon barrels into N. Korea after causing damage in South

Dozens of makeshift coronavirus testing stations had been dismantled in the capital Seoul and other major cities out of concerns the tents and booths would not withstand the strong winds.

North Korea’s state media did not immediately report of any damage caused by the typhoon.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said earlier this week that leader Kim Jong Un had called for thorough preparations to minimize casualties and damages from the typhoon.

The storm comes weeks after torrential rains caused flooding and massive damages to homes and crops in North Korea, inflicting further pain to an economy ravaged by pandemic-linked border closures and U.S.-led sanctions over Kim’s nuclear program.

State media said a typhoon warning was issued in most areas of North Korea, with officials moving fishing boats and applying protective measures to buildings, farms and railroads.

Fishing boats are tied at a port in Mokpo, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, as Typhoon Bavi approaches the Korean Peninsula. Hundreds of flights were canceled in South Korea while North Korea's leader expressed concern about a potential loss of lives and crops as the countries braced for a fast-approaching typhoon forecast as one of the strongest to hit their peninsula this year.(Park Chul-hong/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Park Chul-hong Credit: Park Chul-hong

An electronic signboard shows canceled flights at Jeju International Airport on Jeju Island, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Hundreds of flights were canceled in South Korea while North Korea's leader expressed concern about a potential loss of lives and crops as the countries braced for a fast-approaching typhoon forecast as one of the strongest to hit their peninsula this year.(Byun Ji-chul/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Byun Ji-chul Credit: Byun Ji-chul

The root of a roadside tree are seen pulled out by strong winds as the Typhoon Bavi landed on Jeju Island, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Hundreds of flights were canceled in South Korea while North Korea's leader expressed concern about a potential loss of lives and crops as the countries braced for a fast-approaching typhoon forecast as one of the strongest to hit their peninsula this year.(Byun Ji-chul/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Byun Ji-chul Credit: Byun Ji-chul

This Aug. 25, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Bavi near South Korean island of Jeju. Typhoon Bavi as of Wednesday morning was near the South Korean island of Jeju and was on course to hit the northwest coast of the Korean Peninsula around daybreak Thursday morning. South Korea's weather agency said it had a maximum wind speed of 155 kilometers per hour (96 mph) and was forecast as one of the strongest to hit the peninsula this year. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited