UAE summons Israeli diplomat to condemn the attack on Qatar targeting Hamas leaders

“The continuation of such hostile and provocative rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region toward extremely dangerous trajectories, and solidifies a situation that is unacceptable and cannot be overlooked,” the statement added.

Israeli media reported on the meeting, but there was no immediate readout from the Israeli government. Al-Hashimy spoke to David Ohad Horsandi, the deputy head of the Israeli mission in the country. It marks a rare moment for the UAE to summon an Israeli diplomat after reaching a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel five years ago.

The summoning comes ahead of an emergency meeting of Arab and Islamic nations next week in Qatar over the attack.

The Israeli Embassy in the UAE later defended the strike as targeting “senior Hamas leadership who have used Qatar as a base from which to wage war on Israel.”

“Israel is committed to defeating terrorism and ending Hamas’ reign of terror, bringing our hostages home and securing a safer future for Israelis and our collective region,” it said, without discussing the meeting with the Emirati minister.

Meanwhile, Qatar's prime minister was expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington after earlier addressing the United Nations Security Council. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, said Thursday at the meeting that “Israel is trying to rearrange the region by force.”