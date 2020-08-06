Uber lost $1.8B in 2Q as riders stayed home and ordered in

“We are fortunate to have both a global footprint and such a natural hedge across our two core segments: As some people stay closer to home, more people are ordering from Uber Eats than ever before,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Gross bookings for Uber’s mobility business plummeted 73% from the same quarter last year. Its delivery business grew 113% on a constant currency basis, but did not turn a profit, instead losing about $232 million during the quarter.

Uber's quarterly losses included $382 million in restructuring and related charges as the company laid off 6,700 people — a quarter of its workforce — in May. Uber said at the time that it would be closing or consolidating 45 offices worldwide.

Its revenue fell in the U.S. and in across the world except in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to struggling with reduced demand for rides during the pandemic, Uber has been hit with lawsuits challenging the way it treats its drivers. California's Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower filed complaints against Uber and Lyft Wednesday saying the companies committed wage theft by misclassifying employees as independent contractors. The suit seeks to recover civil penalties and unpaid overtime and minimum wage.

“This was important not only for the workers, but also for responsible employers who are undercut when companies do not pay their fair share on taxes, worker’s comp, and wages,” Garcia-Brower said in an interview. “During this time of the pandemic, it has highlighted the damage that misclassification does to our safety net.”