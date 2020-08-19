Uganda's veteran opposition leader says he won't run in 2021

Besigye's decision is good news for Bobi Wine, the 38-year-old singer and lawmaker who is running for president as the head of the People Power movement that is popular with many young people. Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has repeatedly urged Besigye to stand down.

If Wine is to become the sole candidate of the country's various opposition parties he will need to strike a deal with Besigye, who has broad national appeal and a devout following in some areas.

Museveni accuses Wine and other opposition figures of encouraging young people into rioting.

Museveni's opponents say corruption is thriving and accuse the president of entrenching his power through his firm grip on the military, Uganda's most powerful institution. The army has become even more influential amid the coronavirus pandemic as uniformed soldiers enforce lockdown measures, sometimes with brutal force.

Uganda has not witnessed a peaceful transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1962.