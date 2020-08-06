UK ambassador to China to head British mission to the UN

“I think it’s really imperative that the U.K. has someone that comes in that understands China, and understands their malicious behavior within the U.N. and outside,” she told a group of reporters Thursday. “The U.N. is watching, we’re watching how they’re trying to infiltrate the U.N. and how they’re trying to infiltrate every corner that they can of the (U.N.) Secretariat.”

Woodward joined the Foreign Office in 1994, and her first posting was to the British embassy in Moscow.

She said she was delighted to take up the job “at a time when the rules-based international system faces pressing global challenges and a significant reform agenda.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Woodward will bring her “formidable intellect and dynamic diplomatic skills” to the role.