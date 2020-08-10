UK flies air force plane over Channel amid migrant crossings

Human rights groups have criticized the British government’s harsh rhetoric and said asylum-seekers should be given safe routes to reach the U.K.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to get to Britain, either in trucks through the Channel tunnel or on ferries.

Some have turned to small boats organized by people smugglers because coronavirus lockdowns have reduced opportunities to stow away on ferries and trucks. Fine summer weather is also prompting more people to make the risky journey across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) at its narrowest point — in vessels as small as dinghies and kayaks.

The British and French immigration ministers are due to hold talks on Tuesday about the Channel crossings.

A Border Force vessel brings a group of people thought to be migrants into the port city of Dover, southern England, Sunday Aug. 9, 2020. Many migrants have used small craft during the recent hot calm weather to make the dangerous journey from northern France, to cross the busy shipping lanes of The Channel to reach Britain. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

A Border Force vessel brings a group of people thought to be migrants into the port city of Dover, southern England, Sunday Aug. 9, 2020. Many migrants have used small craft during the recent hot calm weather to make the dangerous journey from northern France, to cross the busy shipping lanes of The Channel to reach Britain. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok