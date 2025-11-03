UK police charge man with attempted murder over train stabbing that wounded 11 people

LONDON (AP) — U.K. police on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder over a stabbing attack on train that wounded 11 people.
British Transport Police said Anthony Williams is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder as well as actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.
The minutes-long stabbing spree spread fear and panic through a train bound for London on Saturday. The suspect was arrested when the train made an emergency stop in the town of Huntingdon in eastern England.
Eleven people were hospitalized, and one — a member of train staff — remains in critical but stable condition.
