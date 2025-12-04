Skripal and his daughter Yulia became seriously ill, but survived.

A British woman, Dawn Sturgess, and her partner collapsed after they came into contact with a discarded perfume bottle containing the nerve agent Novichok. She had sprayed the contents of the bottle on her wrist and died days later. Her partner survived.

Former U.K. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Hughes, who led an inquiry into Sturgess’ death, said that the attack on the Skripals “must have been authorized at the highest level,” by Putin.

He concluded that Sturgess was “an innocent victim of an attempt by officers of a Russian state organization to conduct an assassination on the streets of Salisbury using a highly toxic nerve agent.”

Moscow has denied any role in the attack.