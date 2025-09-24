Ukraine’s president says the world is in `the most destructive arms race in history’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders Wednesday that the world is in “the most destructive arms race in history” and called on the international community to act against Russia now, asserting that Vladimir Putin wants to expand his war in Europe.

“We are now living through the most destructive arms race in history," Zelenskyy said at the U.N. General Assembly. “Ukraine is only the first and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it.”