Ukrainian Parliament approves law ensuring independence of anti-graft watchdogs

Ukraine’s Parliament has approved a bill tabled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that restores the independence of two of the country’s key anti-corruption watchdogs
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses online the opening of the Helsinki+50 Conference in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses online the opening of the Helsinki+50 Conference in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP)
Business
1 hour ago
X

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Parliament has approved a bill tabled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that restores the independence of two of the country’s key anti-corruption watchdogs, reversing his contentious move last week that curbed their power and brought an outcry.

Lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv, approved Zelenskyy’s new proposal with 331 votes and nine abstentions Thursday, official figures showed.

Last week’s measure by Zelenskyy to place the watchdogs under the oversight of the prosecutor general prompted an outcry from Ukrainians, the European Union and international rights groups. It raised fears that the government could meddle in investigations and potentially shield its supporters from scrutiny.

In Other News
1
Fenwick and Lakota East volleyball teams to play first outdoor match at...
2
Rose City Black Business Month events start this weekend
3
1 killed in boat accident at Champions Park Lake race
4
‘We cannot carry this alone’ | Cincinnati restaurants call for...
5
Safety of Monroe Ohio 63 intersection at forefront as resident makes...