Ukrainian police detain man with explosives at Kyiv bank

The man, identified as Sukhrob Karimov, a 32-year-old citizen of the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, entered a bank office in Kyiv and said he had explosives in his backpack. He let bank clerks go and demanded that the authorities invite journalists so that he could make a statement.

Police burst into the room while the man was talking to journalists and detained him. Officials confirmed after the man was detained that he did in fact have explosives.