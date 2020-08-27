UK's Liberal Democrat party elects Ed Davey as new leader

Davey, 54, comfortably defeated newcomer Layla Moran in a campaign that was mostly conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is the Liberal Democrats’ fourth leader in five years.

The party was last in power as the junior partner in a governing coalition with former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, but it has since suffered poor poll ratings and seen its influence significantly diminished.

Many members felt betrayed by the party’s decision to join forces with the Conservatives, and in the 2015 election the party’s seats were slashed from dozens to just eight.

Last year, leader Jo Swinson stepped down after she lost her own seat to the Scottish National Party in the general election.

Swinson had led a campaign promising to revoke Brexit should her party win a majority. Critics say she had badly misjudged the public mood by so strongly backing the “Remain” stance.

