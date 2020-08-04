UN agency hails 'historic first' with child labor convention

The 101-year-old United Nations agency that brings together governments, business and workers groups says ratification formalized Tuesday by Pacific archipelago Tonga means all 187 members have ratified the convention. It was the fastest ratification of a convention at ILO.

ILO director-general Guy Ryder called so-called “Convention 182” a “historic first” that showcases a global commitment to root out forms of child labor including slavery, sexual exploitation, the use of children in armed combat, or other “illicit or hazardous work” — such as prostitution, drug trafficking or pornography.