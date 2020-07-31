UN leaders to meet virtually; Trump might attend in person

“We’re hoping that President Trump will actually be speaking in person in the General Assembly,” Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Thursday, adding that he will be “the only” leader to speak in the assembly chamber.

In past years, thousands of people have flocked to New York for the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly, known as the General Debate. During the weeklong gathering, presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and foreign ministers from the 193 U.N. member nations deliver a formal address, but much of the real action takes place at the hundreds of side events and private meetings, lunches and dinners.