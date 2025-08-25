University of South Carolina issues all clear after unconfirmed reports of active shooter on campus

University spokesperson Jeff Stensland said there were two minor injuries related to the evacuation of the library building.

“There have been false gunfire reports at universities across the country in recent days and tonight's incident remains under investigation,” the school said in a statement.

Approximately 38,000 students attend the school in the heart of the city that’s home to nearly 145,000 people.

In Pennsylvania on Thursday, someone called 911 reporting a shooter in a Villanova law school building with at least one wounded victim. Students received texts from the school’s alert system, but the school’s president later said it was a hoax.

That same day in Tennessee, the university locked down its campus, telling students: “Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming.” The lockdown was lifted after multiple law enforcement agencies responded. School officials said there was no evidence of any threat.