US ambassador visits ex-Marine imprisoned in Russia

He didn't specify Reed's medical problems, but Reed's mother had previously told The Associated Press that he was suffering from abnormal blood pressure and heart rate.

Reed is one of three Americans imprisoned or detained in Russia under controversial circumstances. Paul Whelan, a former corporate security executive, was convicted in June of espionage and sentenced to 16 years. His lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it that he didn’t know about. Investment banker Michael Calvey has been under house arrest since April 2019, facing charges of fraud.

Although President Donald Trump publicly called on Sweden to release rapper A$AP Rocky when he was held there on an assault charge, he has made no public statement on Reed's case.

“I know that President Trump has been briefed on and is concerned about Trevor Reed's detention and the other Americans unjustly detained in Russia,” Sullivan said. “I don't want to go into detail about what the president or other senior government leaders ... have said or done in discussions with Russian government officials.”