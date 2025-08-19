US appeals court blocks New Mexico’s 7-day waiting period on gun purchases

“Cooling-off periods do not fit into any historically grounded exceptions to the right to keep and bear arms, and burden conduct within the Second Amendment’s scope,” wrote Judge Timothy Tymkovich in the split 2-1 ruling. ”We conclude that New Mexico’s Waiting Period Act is likely an unconstitutional burden on the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Scott Matheson said New Mexico’s waiting period “establishes a condition or qualification on the commercial sale of arms that does not serve abusive ends.”

The National Rifle Association and Mountain States Legal Foundation, an advocacy group for gun rights, filed the lawsuit on behalf of two New Mexico residents, citing concerns about delayed access to weapons for victims of domestic violence and others.

Democratic state lawmakers had enacted the restrictions in hopes of ensuring more time for the completion of federal background checks on gun buyers.

In a statement, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed “deep disappointment” and said Tuesday’s ruling was likely to cost lives.

“New Mexico’s waiting period law was carefully crafted to minimize gun violence while respecting Second Amendment rights,” said Lujan Grisham, highlighting additional exceptions for gun purchases by law enforcement officers and transactions between immediate family members. “Waiting periods prevent impulsive acts of violence and suicide, giving people time to step back and reassess their emotions during moments of crisis.”

It was unclear whether the governor and legislators would request a broader review by a majority of judges on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Only California, Hawaii and Washington, along with the District of Columbia — have longer waiting periods than New Mexico that range up to 14 days, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Rhode Island also has a seven-day wait.

Michael McCoy, director of the Mountain States Legal Foundation’s Center to Keep and Bear Arms, applauded the ruling. The group is also challenging Colorado’s minimum three-day waiting period for gun purchases, enacted in 2023.

“The court found that there was no analogous law from that era that would support the modern day law that’s at issue,” McCoy said. “For now, it means New Mexicans can go buy their firearms without an arbitrary delay imposed.”

John Commerford, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, said the appeals court decision "serves as a key piece in dismantling similar gun control laws across the country.”

Since 2019, Lujan Grisham has signed a raft of legislation restricting access to guns, including a “red flag” law allowing a court to temporarily remove guns from people who might hurt themselves or others and restrictions on guns near polling places.

In 2023, Lujan Grisham suspended the right to carry guns at public parks and playgrounds in Albuquerque in response to a series of shootings around the state that left children dead.

In April, she declared a state of emergency in Albuquerque, saying that a significant increase in crime warranted the help of the New Mexico National Guard. And last week she declared a state of emergency in response to violent crime and drug trafficking across a swath of northern New Mexico in Rio Arriba County.

This story has been updated to correct Judge Timothy Tymkovich's first name.