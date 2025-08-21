US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are seen as a proxy for layoffs and have mostly settled in a historically healthy range between 200,000 and 250,000 since the U.S. began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic more than three years ago.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week swings, rose by 4,500 to 226,500.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits for the previous week of Aug. 9 jumped by 30,000 to 1.97 million, the most since November 6, 2021.