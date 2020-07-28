US, Australia team up to criticize China in Asia-Pacific

The U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers pledged Tuesday to renew and strengthen a united front against China and what they termed Beijing’s malign behavior throughout the region and beyond that they said had grown worse in recent years.

The two sides — represented by Secretary of Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Linda Reynolds — accused China of violating international norms in the South China Sea and vowed to uphold freedom of navigation and the rule of the law as well as democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.