US contractor told Lebanese port official of chemicals risk

The contractor, who was not identified by name and is now a State Department employee based in Ukraine, was in Lebanon to provide instruction to members of the Lebanese navy. While there, he made a brief, impromptu inspection of physical security at the facility in 2015 or 2016 at the request of a port official, U.S. officials said. The contractor was not identified.

The contractor, who has a background in port and maritime security, noted weaknesses in security camera coverage and other aspects of port management but was not assessing safety issues, according to the U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a planned public statement.

While inside the warehouse where ammonium nitrate was stored, the contractor saw problems such as poor ventilation and inadequate physical security, which he noted to the port official accompanying him, the officials said. It is unclear whether the port official reported this concern to his superiors.

The thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in the warehouse for more than six years, apparently with the knowledge of top political and security officials. The catastrophic explosion one week ago Tuesday killed at least 171 peoples and plunged Lebanon into a deeper political crisis.

The contractor was working for the U.S. Army's Security Assistance Training Management Organization, headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He provided instruction to members of the Lebanese armed forces in naval vessel traffic systems and small boat operations. His class was visiting the Beirut port as part of that instruction program when the port official asked him for the inspection, which U.S. officials said lasted about 45 minutes.

The United States has a close security relationship with Lebanon. According to the State Department, the U.S. government has provided Lebanon with more than $1.7 billion in security assistance since 2006. The assistance is designed to support the Lebanese armed forces’ ability to secure the country's borders, counter internal threats, and defend national territory.

Last September a U.S. Navy ship, the guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage, visited Beirut. It was the first time in 36 years an American warship had made a port visit there, according to the U.S. military at the time.

Lee reported from Prague.

People sit near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana