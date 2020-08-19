US defense chief Esper to visit Palau, Guam and Hawaii

It will be only Esper’s second international trip since the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year, forcing him to scale back his 2020 travel plans. He has made the Asia-Pacific region his top policy priority, although Palau is a rare destination for an American defense secretary.

Palau, an archipelago situated southeast of the Philippines, was administered by the United States for half a century before gaining independence in 1994. It is now among the Freely Associated states of the Pacific, along with Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, which are sovereign nations but have compacts with the U.S. that govern economic and other relations.