U.S. flies B-52 bombers over Europe to show NATO solidarity

Four of the long-range jet bombers based in Britain were flying over European members of NATO, integrating along the way with several partner nations' fighters and refueling aircraft. Two other Stratofortresses based in North Dakota were flying over Canada and the United States.

The single-day mission is part of regular flight missions that have been taking place in Europe since 2018, but is meant specifically to “demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities” by involving the airspace of every member nation, the U.S. European Command said.