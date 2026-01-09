US forces have intercepted another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, US military says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Friday the U.S. forces have intercepted another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea.
In Other News
1
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...
2
WATCH: The old Forest Fair Mall is a skeleton of its former self as...
3
Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver...
4
Butler Tech Aviation Center in Middletown already a $500K boon to local...
5
Area I Court moving from Oxford to Hamilton: What Miami University...