Breaking: Man arrested, charged in shots fired case near Fairborn SportsPleX

US forces have intercepted another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, US military says

The U.S. military says U.S. forces have intercepted another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea
The seal is seen on a podium at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Washington, before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The seal is seen on a podium at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Washington, before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
news
5 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Friday the U.S. forces have intercepted another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea.

In Other News
1
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...
2
WATCH: The old Forest Fair Mall is a skeleton of its former self as...
3
Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver...
4
Butler Tech Aviation Center in Middletown already a $500K boon to local...
5
Area I Court moving from Oxford to Hamilton: What Miami University...