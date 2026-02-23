US futures slip, world markets are mixed after the Supreme Court nixes Trump's tariffs

Novo Nordisk shares took a beating after the Danish drugmaker said trial results of its next generation weight loss drug CagriSema fell short of those of a similar drug made by rival Eli Lilly. Novo shares slid more than 13% in premarket trading. Eli Lilly shares rose 3.5%.

Domino's climbed nearly 5% after the pizza delivery chain said it expects its market share to further expand in 2026 after posting strong same-store sales figures for the fourth quarter.

Despite Friday's Supreme Court ruling, tariffs aren’t going away. Trump said Friday he would use other avenues to tax imports, such as an executive order imposing a 10% global tariff that he later raised to 15%. He said he’s looking at other tariffs, including ones that would require Commerce Department investigations.

Trump administration officials said they expect other countries to abide by trade agreements based on the tariffs that have been overturned. But the reaction to the latest developments has been tentative given uncertainty over what he will do.

The mixed reactions are “highlighting the winners-and-losers effect of shifts in tariff policy that has just delivered a boost to countries who previously had a comparatively bad deal,” Benjamin Picton of Rabobank said in a commentary.

“U.S. tariff policy will continue to be a source of uncertainty for markets as traders attempt to price in the implications of what is still a movable feast,” he wrote.

Bitcoin tumbled as much as 5% early Monday, briefly dropping below $65,000, before settling in around $66,000. The recent sell-off has been driven by investors pulling out of speculative assets and concerns about future cryptocurrency regulation.

The original cryptocurrency, pitched as “digital gold,” has lost nearly half of its value since Oct. 6, when it hit a record high of $126,210.50.

In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX fell 0.6% and the CAC 40 in Paris edged down 0.1%. Britain's FTSE 100 ticked up 0.1%.

Markets in Japan and mainland China were closed for holidays.

Hong Kong led regional gains as its Hang Seng Index surged 2.5% to 27,081.91.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.7% to 5,846.09.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 9,026.00.

Taiwan's Taiex added 0.5% and the Sensex in India was up 0.6%. The SET in Bangkok ended nearly flat.

In energy trading early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 19 cents to $66.67 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 18 cents to $71.48 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 154.83 Japanese yen from 154.94 yen.

The price of gold rose 2.1%, while the price of silver was up 5.6%.