US government drops effort to silence Trump's ex-lawyer

Probation authorities had told Hellerstein in court documents that Cohen was sent back to prison because he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.

The Bureau of Prisons has said any assertion that the reimprisonment of Cohen “was a retaliatory action is patently false.”

He was released to home confinement on Friday after being held behind bars since July 9.

Cohen's book is anticipated in part for what it might divulge about the circumstances that led him to plead guilty to campaign finance charges and blame Trump for directing him to commit the crimes.

The charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

In a written declaration, Cohen said his book “will provide graphic and unflattering details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors.”