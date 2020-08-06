US health agency relaxes travel advice for several countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its travel advisory information. Previously, the agency told U.S. travelers to avoid all nonessential international travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it says such travel is fine — but only to about 20 locations.

Seven places, including Thailand, Fiji and New Zealand, are in a low-risk group. CDC officials advise only that certain people, such as older adults and those with certain underlying medical conditions, talk to their doctors before making the trip.