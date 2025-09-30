Justice Department sues New Jersey synagogue protesters using law meant to protect abortion clinics

Monday’s lawsuit stems from a Nov. 13 demonstration outside Congregation Ohr Torah in West Orange, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Manhattan. It occurred during a real estate fair that promoted the sale of homes in Israel and in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Justice Department, under President Donald Trump, has signaled it would use the 1994 law against pro-Palestinian demonstrators that have protested outside synagogues over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“No American should be harassed, targeted, or discriminated against for peacefully practicing their religion,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement issued Monday. “Today’s lawsuit underscores this Department of Justice’s commitment to defending Jewish Americans — and all Americans of faith — from those who would threaten their right to worship.”

The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act was passed during a time when abortion clinic protests and violence against abortion providers, such as the murder of Dr. David Gunn in 1993, was on the rise. It specifically prohibits the use of force and physical obstruction to interfere with people at both reproductive health centers or houses of worship.

Under Trump, however, the agency has curtailed prosecutions against abortion clinic protesters, calling them an example of the “weaponization” of law enforcement. The Republican has also pardoned anti-abortion activists, including a number involved in the October 2020 invasion and blockade of a Washington clinic.

Monday's lawsuit claims the protesters interfered with the attendees’ civil rights to exercise their religion, claiming they physically assaulted worshippers and used plastic horns known as vuvuzelas to disrupt the event.

The lawsuit names two groups — The American Muslims for Palestine New Jersey and the Party for Socialism and Liberation in New Jersey — and three individuals. The groups did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment, and telephone numbers for the individuals could not be located.

The Justice Department's lawsuit does not include the two pro-Israel counter protesters who were charged with aggravated assault and other offenses against pro-Palestinian demonstrators. A spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said the agency doesn't comment on pending prosecutions.