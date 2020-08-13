US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.96%

The fee was approved by the companies’ regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The fee will take effect Sept. 1 and apply to most mortgage refinances. Mortgage lenders objected; the Mortgage Bankers Association said it will increase interest rates for already struggling homeowners.

Fannie and Freddie nearly collapsed in the 2008-09 financial crisis and were bailed out at a cost to taxpayers of nearly $190 billion. Together they guarantee roughly half of the $11 trillion U.S. home loan market. They don’t make home loans, but buy them from banks and other lenders, and bundle them into securities, guarantee them against default and sell them to Wall Street investors.

The government's latest weekly report on unemployment claims showed Thursday that the number of laid-off workers applying for aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the viral pandemic intensified five months ago — yet it still remains at a high level. The pandemic continues to force layoffs just as the expiration of a $600-a-week federal jobless benefit has deepened hardships for many.