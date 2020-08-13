US official says FBI joining Beirut explosion investigation

The U.S. Embassy said Hale is expected to “reiterate the American government’s commitment to assist the Lebanese people in recovering from the tragedy and rebuilding their lives.” He will also stress the “urgent need” for embracing fundamental reforms by Lebanon's leaders.

So far, Washington has offered $18 million in humanitarian assistance provided by U.S. Agency for International Development and the departments of State and Defense.

The United States is one of the largest donors to the Lebanese armed forces. But Washington views Hezbollah, a powerful political player in the government and parliament, as a terrorist group. U.S. officials have expressed concerns about aid not going to the Hezbollah-backed government.

The government resigned on Monday but remains in a caretaker capacity. The resignation came nearly a week after the deadly blast that wrecked the capital’s port and damaged neighborhoods across the capital.

The World Bank, in a preliminary assessment, said about 50,000 residential units were damaged and 80% of residential buildings and infrastructure were impacted, aside from the destruction to the port. Wastewater systems in central Beirut and an electrical substation in one neighborhood also were severely damaged, it said.

“Beyond the human tragedy, the economic impact of the explosion could be large,” the report said, including a decline in trade, economic activities and government revenues.

An earlier estimate from Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud said the blast caused $10 billion to $15 billion in damage, with nearly 300,000 people left homeless.

On Thursday, Lebanon's Parliament approved a state of emergency in Beirut in its first session since the explosion, granting the military sweeping powers amid rising popular anger at official corruption and mismanagement and political uncertainty.

The disaster has raised popular fury toward Lebanon's leaders to a new level as the country reels from an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, along with the coronavirus pandemic.

Before it resigned, the government declared the state of emergency that gave the military the power to declare curfews, prevent public gatherings and censor the media, as well as refer civilians to military tribunals for alleged security breaches.

The move has been criticized by rights groups and others who say the civilian government already was operating with increased powers because of the coronavirus outbreak. Some pointed to the military crackdown on protesters last week, fearing the extended powers could lead to silencing dissent.

Parliament is required to approve the state of emergency eight days after it is imposed. But it wasn’t clear if the body had technically extended the government decision for 15 days or simply imposed the state of emergency starting Thursday, said rights lawyer Nizar Saghieh.

“There is incredible chaos,” Saghieh said. He said the state of emergency’s only justification is to extend the power of the state and security agencies and “control the opposition.”

“We were waiting for the army to help in reconstruction not be an extension of power,” he said.

Lawmaker Simon Abi Ramieh called on parliament to form a parliamentary committee to investigate the blast— protesting that it convened to vote on the state of emergency which is still in effect since the government passed it.

“We are living in a state of institutional blunder,” he said. “We are in a place and the Lebanese people are somewhere else. ... The public wants to know the truth behind the negligence that led to the explosion.”

Lebanon’s political landscape has been shaken by the blast. Before resigning, the caretaker prime minister proposed early elections, an idea that was not supported by the Parliament speaker and other political groups.

Since the resignation, there has been a flurry of closed-door meetings and political haggling to form a government that meets the approval of domestic and international powers. Lebanon’s complicated sectarian-based political system requires the prime minister to be chosen from among Sunni Muslims. It wasn’t clear if there would be a national unity government — which would mean the participation of all political parties — or an emergency transition government.

France’s defense minister was due to arrive in Beirut on Thursday amid a flurry of foreign visits to the stricken country. France has been leading efforts to help Lebanon emerge from the drastic blow, including talking to political parties to hasten the formation of a new government.

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, center, speaks to journalists as he visits the main gathering point for NGO volunteers, near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousands. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Pool) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Volunteers hold up placards against Lebanese politicians, as they protest during the visit of U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale to the main gathering point for NGO volunteers, near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousands. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Pool) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, right, visits the main gathering point for NGO volunteers, near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousands. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Pool) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

An NGO volunteer, left, takes selfie with U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, right, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, center, during their visit to a main gathering point for volunteers near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousands. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Pool) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Volunteers from the American University of Beirut gather as they prepare to help remove debris in a neighborhood near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Workers remove debris from the Saint George Hospital, heavily damaged in last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The hospital, which now remains largely damaged and empty, evacuated hundreds of patients to other hospitals on the day of the explosion. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

University students who volunteered to help clean damaged homes and give other assistance, pass in front of a building that was damaged by last week's explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The explosion that tore through Beirut left around a quarter of a million people with homes unfit to live in. But there are no collective shelters, or people sleeping in public parks. That’s because in the absence of the state, residents of Beirut opened their homes to relatives, friends and neighbors. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Damaged buildings are seen through a broken window in the Saint George Hospital, heavily damaged in last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The hospital, which now remains largely damaged and empty, evacuated hundreds of patients to other hospitals on the day of the explosion. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

People walk next debris from destroyed buildings on a neighborhood near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana