US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked

The officials, speaking only on condition of anonymity to discuss internal assessments, said that while it' was not out of the realm of possibility that the blast was deliberately caused, the belief so far is that it was most likely an accident.

From the outset, U.S. officials have said that they did not know the cause of the initial fire and explosions that set off the larger blast. But they say they do believe the reports out of Lebanon claiming a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate left over from a seizure is what exploded.